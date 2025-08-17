Braintree Little League’s historic season comes to an end, fans say they’ll cherish it forever

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Fans went wild, cheering on Braintree at Southside Tavern on Sunday as the team took on Washington in the Little League World Series.

Sunday morning, Braintree’s historic season came to an end, losing 3 to 2 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Braintree American loses to Bonney Lake / Sumner LL, Washington (Northwest) 3-2 in a tremendous game by both teams. Braintree American’s historic season comes to an end. What a summer it’s been and the team has so much to be proud of! Congrats to Bonney Lake / Sumner LL and… — Braintree American Little League (@braintreeALL) August 17, 2025

Proud fans tell Boston 25 News, regardless of Sunday’s outcome, being able to watch their favorite team this past week is something the town will cherish forever.

“I think this is fantastic,” baseball fan Angela Nuss said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s amazing.”

“We’re coming together with the town and supporting our home team town, it’s just really exciting to experience,” fan Kendra St. Hilaire said.

Fans of all ages were decked out in blue to support the team, and some got creative with their attire.

“We got these hats from Michaels, and we got the blue patches from Amazon,” Anna St. Hilaire explained.

Sean Conroy, one of the owners at Southside Tavern, said it was a no-brainer to host another watch party for the fans.

“I didn’t want to jinx it,” Conroy said. “Then they started winning and winning, then after yesterday it was just ridiculous, it was awesome.”

“Just be proud of yourselves no one really gets to go to the Little League World Series so soak it in and enjoy the experience, they’re going to remember it forever,” Nuss said.

