Braintree branch of MBTA Red Line to be shut down for over 3 weeks for track work

BRAINTREE, Mass — Red Line service to the South Shore will be suspended for most of September so the MBTA can perform critical track work, transit officials announced Thursday.

As crews work to replace 18 miles of track, the North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree stops will be closed from September 6 through September 29, a 24-day pause.

The MBTA hopes to remove over 20 slow zones on the line during the “unprecedented” work.

“The work to take place on the Braintree branch in September is unprecedented but long needed,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The MBTA is committed to not only restoring our system to deliver safe and reliable service, but we are focused on building it back better. While each of these critical but necessary closures impacts your travels in the short term, the public will gain long-term benefits. Once complete, we estimate that our riders taking a round trip between Braintree and JFK/UMass stations will save 24 to 27 minutes a day. We’re committed to communicating our progress, listening to the public, and delivering on the promises we make to provide better service. I look forward to returning faster, safer, more reliable Braintree branch service to our riders on September 30.”

The MBTA says alternate service plans like shuttle buses have not been finalized. More trains will also run on the Ashmont line, the MBTA says.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Red Line shutdown between Park Street and the JFK/UMass station from May 1-9.

Red Line service will also be suspended between JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT every day for seven days from Aug. 19 – 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group