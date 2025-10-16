BPS says tariffs contributed to bus delays impacting special needs students

The Boston Public School District says tariffs have contributed to school bus delays impacting special needs students this year.

Several families told Boston 25 News that late pick-up and drop-off times involving wheelchair-accessible buses have been an on-going issue.

They said their only way of knowing when and if the bus is going to show up is the district’s new bus tracking app Zum.

Parents describe students waiting for prolonged periods after school and having to pick up their kids themselves in some cases.

“I’m concerned for everyone. Not just my child,” said South Boston father Anthony Nunziato. “I want to make sure something gets done because some of the kids that are on these buses that aren’t showing up are in wheelchairs.”

The district sent the following statement to Boston 25 News explaining the issue:

“Unfortunately, the necessary replacement wheelchair-accessible equipment was significantly delayed due to trade tariff-related challenges, causing it to arrive after the school year started. The new wheelchair lifts are now in service, and all routes are covered to ensure that our students are being picked up and dropped off on schedule.”

Some families remain skeptical that the issue has been resolved.

They said the inconsistent pick-up and drop-off times has interrupted students’ individualized education plans, which guarantee door to door bus service.

“It’s not fair. As a big sister to my little sister who has cerebral palsy, it’s not fair at all,” said Sharon Clunis. “There are times when she waited between three and four hours.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said school bus service has improved drastically overall this year with new record on time performance.

She credits the district’s new technology platform that gives families live estimates for pick-up and drop-off.

“We know none of that matters when you average everything across the board if individual students [and] families are still having a hard time,” said Mayor Wu. “I encourage anyone who has a challenge or is experiencing any complications, please reach out to our BPS transportation Dept.”

The district said it’s committed to ensuring that students are transported safely and promptly each day to and from school and shares the concerns raised by some families.District

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group