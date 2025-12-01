Boylston teacher arrested with paraprofessional brother for alleged assaults on students

BOYLSTON, MASS. — Allegations of inappropriate behavior at the hands of two Boylston Elementary School staff members have ended in the arrests of the pair, who are also brothers.

The pair faced a judge for the first time, Monday morning, arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

The two entered pleas of not guilty in the Clinton District courtroom.

Court documents paint a disturbing picture of the alleged incidents from Nov. 21.

Officials claim the pair attended an after-school program when they engaged in inappropriate acts with children.

In court Monday, a state prosecutor recounted the alleged actions by Benjamin Dillman, 26, who according to the school’s FaceBook page, is a 5th grade teacher.

“Benjamin is alleged to inappropriately touch four juvenile females under the age of 14 or have them touch him inappropriately. There’s also an allegation that he engaged a juvenile male in a hug and massage,” the state prosecutor told the judge.

Officials claim security footage documented the alleged acts of the 5th grade teacher, as well as his brother, Peter Dillman, 24, who works as a paraprofessional.

“CCTV footage shows him essentially placing his pubic area on the front pubic area of a juvenile female victim and also placing his pubic area on the behind of that female juvenile victim and placing his hands on her hips,” the state prosecutor told the judge.

The pair walked out court after posting $3,000 bail each, and agreed to stay away from the victims, minors, and elementary school.

They are due back in court on Feb. 9 for a pre-trial hearing.

Boston25 did reach out to the school district for comment on these alleged incidents involving juveniles but have yet to hear back.

25 Investigates has uncovered allegations of teacher sexual misconduct in schools for years, prompting a push to close legal loopholes and increase penalties for offenders.

The investigation revealed that state laws currently allow for secrecy around allegations and how school districts address them, which has led to calls for reform.

One of the key issues highlighted by the investigation is a loophole concerning the ‘age of consent,’ which some argue protects child predators in educational settings.

As a result of the investigation, a state audit of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was initiated to examine how these cases are handled.

The findings by 25 Investigates have sparked significant attention and may lead to legislative changes aimed at protecting students and holding educators accountable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

