Boxford man arrested following multi-town pursuit on New Hampshire interstate

PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Boxford man was arrested following a multi-town high-speed pursuit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Thursday night.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, the pursuit began at 10:21 p.m. when a trooper observed a 2016 BMW X3 speeding on I-95 northbound in Hampton. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to evade police.

The chase was terminated due to safety concerns after the driver exited the highway at Exit 5 and proceeded southbound on Route 1. Troopers then canvassed the area to locate the vehicle.

Troopers eventually found the BMW behind a business off Lafayette Road, where Mason Hebert, 22, was arrested. Hebert showed signs of impairment, leading to charges of reckless conduct and aggravated driving under the influence.

Hebert was taken into custody after driving at speeds exceeding 120 mph with exterior lights turned off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

