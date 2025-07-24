Box truck hits multiple cars, slams into occupied Lynn home

LYNN, Mass. — Two people were evacuated from their home on Thursday morning after a truck slammed into the side of it.

Lynn fire officials say just before 11 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle striking a home at Ingalls Street and Jackson Street.

Responding companies found a large box truck struck the foundation of a home, causing damage to the gas line.

Two people who were inside the home at the time were uninjured. They evacuated while crews shut down the gas.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time and it’s unclear if they will face any charges.

Reports on scene said multiple vehicles were struck prior to the truck driving into the home.

Breaking now: Truck into home on Ingalls St. in Lynn. Lynn Fire says two people inside home were evacuated. No reported injuries. Multiple vehicles struck prior to the truck driving into home. Gas meter hit & had to be shut off. No word on driver of truck. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/fnKkvirve4 — April Baker (@AprilBakertv) July 24, 2025

Boston 25 News has reached out to Lynn Police for more information about the driver and the cause of the crash.

Because there was a fire in the city at the same time as this incident, mutual aid from Marblehead and Malden were called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

