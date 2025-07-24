Local

Box truck hits multiple cars, slams into occupied Lynn home

By April Baker, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
By April Baker, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

LYNN, Mass. — Two people were evacuated from their home on Thursday morning after a truck slammed into the side of it.

Lynn fire officials say just before 11 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle striking a home at Ingalls Street and Jackson Street.

Responding companies found a large box truck struck the foundation of a home, causing damage to the gas line.

Two people who were inside the home at the time were uninjured. They evacuated while crews shut down the gas.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time and it’s unclear if they will face any charges.

Reports on scene said multiple vehicles were struck prior to the truck driving into the home.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Lynn Police for more information about the driver and the cause of the crash.

Because there was a fire in the city at the same time as this incident, mutual aid from Marblehead and Malden were called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read