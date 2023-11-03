Bourne Bridge reopens after maintenance work, lane closures

BOURNE, Mass — The Bourne Bridge has fully reopened after lane restrictions closed parts of the bridge to perform maintenance work.

According to Bourne police, all local restrictions on Cotuit Rd/Maple Street and the closure of Veterans Way have been lifted.

USACE will be completing some lane striping at night over the weekend, however, the morning commute will look normal.

“We know you will all miss that extra time you had to memorize all the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s albums and to listen to the Minions on Patrol and Tales from the Canal B&B Innkeepers Podcasts,” Chief Esip said in a social media post.

Bourne police is thanking everyone who used the Alternate Canal Transport System during mantinence work to help reduce the traffic on the roadway as much as possible.

“I would to thank everyone in the community that was patient as our officers assisted during high congestion periods. As a token of our appreciation, we are extending all Alternate Canal Transport Authority passes through July 3, 2024,” Chief Esip said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group