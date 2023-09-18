‘Expect travel delays’: Bourne Bridge maintenance work, lane closures begin

BOURNE, Mass — Drivers heading to the Cape in the next few weeks are being warned that critical maintenance work and lane closures will cause delays.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, beginning September 18, vehicle travel over the Bourne bridge will be reduced from two lanes to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction.

Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic.

USACE originally delayed the project start date by a week to help ease traffic during the Cape Cod Canal Day festival scheduled to be held September 16 at Buzzards Bay Park.

Drivers should expect delays during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day.

“This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Bourne Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts, USACE said in a release.

Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures. Work crews will also perform maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems during this timeframe.

Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through late November, weather permitting.

The Sagamore Bridge underwent underwent similar maintenance work earlier this year.

Traffic signs and message boards will be used on the Bourne Bridge to help inform motorists about pending lane restrictions and bridge work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

