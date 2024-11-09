Boston’s Snowport reopens for 2024 Holiday season

BOSTON — The holidays are officially back in Boston, Boston’s Snowport has reopened for the 2024 Holiday season.

Boston’s Snowport transforms the Seaport into a winter wonderland filled with good times, gifts, games, art, food, and special events.

Snowport features the iconic The Holiday Market at Snowport. The luminous and enchanting open-air market will be festive as ever and showcase over 120 businesses and an expansive dining area with 17 food and beverage concepts.

Regular Hours: The Holiday Market is open 7 days a week from November 8 to December 29, 2024

Monday-Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

HOLIDAY SEASON EXTENDED HOURS: December 9 - December 29, 2024

Sunday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m

11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m Friday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Shoppers will find a variety of unique giftable items across art, accessories, jewelry, décor, and gourmet treats, with highlights including:

Specialty European cheeses from A Little Slice of Europe (New)

Pottery, ceramics and clay creations by Alyssa Bazaar (New)

Whimsical glass art and home decor by B and B Glass Studio (Returning)

Artisan soaps, hand-poured candles, and skincare by Boston Soap Co. (New)

Ethically made global goods and spices from Curio Spice (New)

Contemporary European home decor, textiles, and linens from Esthetic Living (New)

Unique art and accessories by FLYN (New)

Fun winter flannels and apparel by Kona Brand (New)

Artisanal handcrafted chocolates by Petrova Chocolates (New)

Novelty candles by The Sleeping Candle (Returning)

Colorful home decor, accessories, stationery, and prints by Tiny Farmhouse (New)

To view the Holiday Market site map, click here.

For the first time ever, visitors will be allowed to reserve a time to visit the Snowport with a timed entry. Reservations are being offered Friday through Saturday at Snowport, which runs from November 8 to December 29.

The Seaport Insider app will allow guests to book a 30-minute timed ticket entry by choosing their preferred date and time. General admission to Snowport is free but tickets for pre-booking start at $12 for adults, $6 for veterans, and $6 for children ages 6 to 17.

Children under 5 are free. Those who book a time slot will enter through a separate line than general admission.

For more information on Snowport, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group