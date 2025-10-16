Boston’s CITGO sign moving: City approves plan to relocate, raise iconic landmark

BOSTON — The City of Boston has officially approved a plan to move the iconic CITGO sign in Kenmore Square.

The famous landmark, which has loomed over Fenway Park since 1940, will be shifted approximately 120 feet east and raised 30 feet higher, ensuring its continued visibility across the skyline.

The sign holds special meaning for many Bostonians—especially Boston Marathon runners who associate it with the final stretch of the 26.2-mile race.

“It’s that moment of relief when you come into the city,” said Caroline Butler, a five-time marathon runner. “If it’s raised even higher, we get to spot it further from the finish line.”

The move to ensure the sign is still visible from inside Fenway Park coincides with the final phase of a development project to build a $200 million, seven-story, 250,000-square-foot office space for the Red Sox next to the ballpark.

“We wanted to make sure that with the new growth in that area, the view of this iconic symbol of Boston would be protected,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Residents expressed support for the decision, emphasizing the sign’s cultural significance and visibility from major roadways.

“You can see it when you come in from the Pike,” said Kara Smith. “They can’t get rid of the CITGO sign!”

The sign will remain in Kenmore Square, standing taller and prouder as a lasting symbol of Boston’s identity.

