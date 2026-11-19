EAST AMHERST, NOVA SCOTIA — Boston’s new Christmas tree was cut down in Nova Scotia as the annual holiday tradition gets underway.

The tree is sent to Boston each year as a symbol of the longstanding friendship between the two communities.

Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to Boston each year as a symbol of the longstanding friendship between the two communities.

The tradition honors Boston’s response to the devastating Halifax Explosion in 1917. Boston sent medical personnel and supplies to help after thousands of people were left homeless.

This year the 46-foot white spruce comes from the property of Henry and Pat Knol and their family in East Amherst.

Organizers in Nova Scotia say the annual gift is a way to continue showing their appreciation for Boston more than a century later.

“It shows the friendship between our two areas, and it shows the appreciation that we still have in our hearts for the people from Boston,” the owner of the tree said.

Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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