Boston’s Black History: Future Leaders

Boston 25 News celebrates Black History Month in this new 30-minute special.

Boston 25’s Rachel Keller profiles local community members who are dreaming big and establishing themselves as future leaders.

We’ll sit down with a professor at Berklee College of Music who is now in a leadership role with the Grammy Awards. From a Norwood entrepreneur who is helping more women own their own businesses… to the new head of the Roxbury YMCA, these future leaders are forging a path!

