Boston Water warning residents of pressure changes, discoloration after water main break

BOSTON — Boston Water is warning residents of changes to their services after a water main break in the city earlier this week.

Due to the water main break, which impacted the water supply to the southern part of Boston the MWRA has reconfigured its system through a different route.

Residents are being warned that this reconfiguration will cause pressure changes and cause water discoloration. The change may also cause water main breaks in the weakest parts of the system.

Anyone experiencing water issues is asked to call BWSC at 617-989-7000.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group