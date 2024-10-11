Massive water main break floods busy Boston street

BOSTON — Parts of a busy Boston street were closed to traffic on Friday morning after a massive water main break flooded the road.

The break happened on Tremont Street between Camden Street and Massachusetts Avenue, right on the South End and Roxbury line.

It’s in the same area where another water main break swallowed part of a vehicle and left the road impassable on October 1.

The Boston Fire Department said they had significant flooding on Tremont with the main area affected being 791 Tremont Street, the Piano Craft Guild building.

Boston Fire Captain Michael Feeney said that the building was most affected.

“They had some pretty good flooding in their basement there. We were able to, Boston Water and Sewer was able to secure the water and we were able to mitigate the water damage to the basement there at 791 and secure the electrical,” Feeney said.

Fenney commented that there are apartments in that basement but they don’t appear to have damage, only the maintenance side.

A car ended up in a sinkhole as the water rushed down the road.

That car and others were towed away so work to fix the problem could be done.

“Boston Water and Sewer is going to remain on scene. There’s some significant damage to the street. They’re going to be working on that all night. Tremont Street is going to be shut down from Mass Ave to Camden Street just for one-way traffic,” Feeney said.

The October 1 break was to a 20-inch water main.

Boston Water said they were replacing 16 feet of pipe after that break.

It’s unclear if this is the same pipe or a different one this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

