Boston University serves up more than 9,000 lobsters during their annual fall culinary event

BOSTON — Keeping with a fun tradition, thousands of students enjoyed a nice lobster dinner together during Boston University’s annual Lobster Night.

One of BU dining’s most anticipated events was Thursday night inside all three Charles River Campus dining halls.

The University was expected to serve up 9,075 steamed Atlantic lobsters from Cape Ann Lobstermen in Gloucester, along with 2,300 pounds of local corn, 2,300 pounds of local potatoes, 300 pounds of root vegetables, 200 pounds of squash, and 80,000 Maine blueberries for the special dessert—Maine blueberry maple cobbler.

And new this year—in an effort to make the event more environmentally friendly, plastic bibs have been replaced with large, compostable napkins that can be tucked into shirts.

Dr. Joan Salge Blake, Nutrition Professor at Boston University, says this is to motivate the students to bond and break lobsters together for a fun meal.

“Research tells us when you eat with others on a regular basis it significantly boosts your mood and improves your mental health,” says Dr. Blake.

