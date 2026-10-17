Boston turns pink for Susan G. Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk

BOSTON — Breast cancer survivors, people living with the disease, caregivers, and supporters came together in Boston on Saturday for the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk.

The event was held on the Campus Center Lawn at UMass Boston as part of Susan G. Komen’s 2026 fall event season.

Participants walked together to honor loved ones, share their stories, and raise money for the organization’s efforts to fight breast cancer.

Funds raised through its events help support breast cancer research and efforts to address disparities and expand access to timely, high-quality care.

According to the organization, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk also brought together family members, friends, volunteers, and others whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

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