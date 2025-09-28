Boston Teachers Union hosts 12th annual ‘Back to School’ Fair for families

BOSTON — The Boston Teachers Union (BTU) hosted its 12th annual Back to School Fair for Boston Public School (BPS) families on Saturday in Dorchester.

The fair aimed to support Boston families and educators by offering free resources and opportunities as the new school year begins, and 40,000 free books.

In addition to the vast book giveaway, the event included music, face-painting, snacks, and story time sessions with local authors.

“Our Back to School Fair is one of the highlights of the year for Boston families and educators,” said Erik Berg, President of the Boston Teachers Union.“We are proud to provide thousands of free books and connect families with the community resources they need to start the school year strong.”

The event featured appearances by AFT President Randi Weingarten and AFT Massachusetts President Jessica Tang, alongside local authors MyHanh Barrette and Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah.

Dozens of community organizations, including BPS, BEJA, MassCOSH, and Children’s Services of Roxbury, participated to offer information on programs and opportunities for BPS families.

Since its inception in 2013, the BTU Back to School Fair has become one of the largest book distribution and family resource events in Boston, distributing hundreds of thousands of free books annually.

The fair is made possible through the BTU’s partnership with First Book and the support of community organizations across the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group