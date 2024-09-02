Boston teachers heading back to school without expired contract

BOSTON — Boston teachers are heading back to school on Thursday without a contract after theirs expired on Saturday.

According to the Boston Globe, pay and special education are the main sticking points in their contract.

The school committee is looking to keep students with learning disabilities in traditional classrooms. The school committee wants teachers to hold more than one teaching license, including one in special education.

The union says this could lead to an over-reliance on a single teacher doing work that should be done by a special educator or specialist.

The Globe reported that a spokesperson for the mayor, who appoints the School Committee, said the administration fully intends to keep working on a new teacher contract until a deal is reached.

“We are working through some major issues in the contract negotiation, and both the City and the BTU have been operating in good faith to get it done,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Boston’s first day of school for students is Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

