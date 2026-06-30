Boston Strikers celebrate nearly 40 years of building community through soccer

BOSTON — As Pride Month comes to a close and the FIFA World Cup captures fans’ attention, one Boston soccer club has been quietly making history for nearly four decades.

The Boston Strikers, an LGBTQ+ soccer club, first took the field in the spring of 1987. At the time, there were no gay soccer teams in New England.

“We had our first practice in the spring of 1987,” said founding member Jeffry Pike.

Pike says the idea began with a phone call from another gay athlete after he returned from competing in the Gay Games.

“I had basically the mailing lists and connections, so I said, ‘Let’s work this out. Let’s get it to happen,’” Pike recalled.

And they did.

What started as a small group of players has grown into one of the region’s largest LGBTQ+ sports organizations, with about 175 members today.

Russell Cloon joined the Strikers in 2021, seeking a connection after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to find connection and also the LGBTQI+ community,” Cloon said.

He says joining the team changed his life.

“It’s really turned into a life-changing club for myself.”

The Strikers welcome players of all experience levels. The club practices twice a week and offers opportunities for beginners, recreational players, and those who want to compete in tournaments across the country.

For many members, the club offers something that was difficult to find growing up.

“Growing up playing competitive soccer, being gay wasn’t necessarily something that went with being a soccer player,” Cloon said.

“For me, it’s given me an opportunity to combine both things I love — the queer community and soccer.”

For Pike, that’s exactly what the Strikers have always been about.

“It’s just really great to know what we did in 1987 has now grown to what Russell’s talking about,” he said.

“People are doing something that’s healthy and active, but also finding community if they don’t have community.”

Nearly 40 years after that first practice, the Boston Strikers continue to prove that soccer is about much more than the game — it’s about creating a place where everyone belongs.

To find out more about joining, visit their website: Boston Strikers | Soccer Club.

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