Boston seafood restaurant named North America’s best landmark for 2025

BOSTON — A historic Boston icon is once again in the global spotlight.

As Union Oyster House approaches its 200th anniversary next year, the legendary restaurant has been honored by the World Culinary Awards as North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant for 2025.

The awards are a prestigious recognition shared among the world’s most elite dining destinations.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of the Union Oyster House staff and our faithful patrons,” says Union Oyster House owner Joe Milano. “We are pleased to have received this award in 2020, 2024, and now in 2025, and are grateful to be considered a legend.”

Famous for its lobster rolls, oysters, clam chowder, fried clams, and its storied Indian pudding, Union Oyster House continues to be a loved destination for both locals and visitors.

To view the full list of winners, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group