Two people arrested following drug bust in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — Two people were arrested on Sunday on numerous drug trafficking and firearms charges during an early morning raid at a Webster apartment, police announced.

Maryjane Swenson, 34, of Oxford, Mass., and Ryan Hassett, 34, of Webster, Mass., were taken into custody at 32 Market St. by Webster Police, Mass. State Police and U.S. Marshals.

First responders arrived at the residence around 5:56 a.m. on March 4 to execute warrants for both individuals. Massachusetts State Police troopers had received information that Swenson was staying at the apartment, while Webster officers had separate information that Hassett was also inside the unit. Swenson was wanted for several firearms and drug trafficking offenses, while Hassett was wanted for trafficking fentanyl.

Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to persuade the occupants to exit the building. After the individuals refused to open the door for approximately 25 minutes, law enforcement personnel forced entry into the residence. Swenson was immediately located and taken into custody in the kitchen area.

While an initial search did not locate Hassett, officers found him during a secondary sweep of the apartment. He was discovered hiding under clothes within a closet inside the apartment. Officers then took him into custody without further incident.

Swenson faces the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Possession to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Two Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Cocaine Over 200 Grams

Possession to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession of an Untraceable Firearm

Possession of Ammunition with no FID Card

Ryan Hassett, 34, of Market St., Webster (Webster Police Department)

Hassett faces the following charges:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Class A Controlled Substance

Possession of Class B Controlled Substance

Operating After Suspension

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group