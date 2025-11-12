Boston ranked as best city for sports in the US

BOSTON — Boston has long been known as a powerhouse for sports — home to the Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots, as well as two Division I college programs. Now, the city has been named the best sports city in the U.S.

According to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub, Boston claimed the top spot in the “Best Sports Cities” rankings after comparing 399 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the nation’s five biggest sports: football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey.

Boston scored a 49.93.

Sports Fandom Rankings (1 = Best; 200 = Average):

Football: 4th

Baseball: 5th

Basketball: 2nd

Soccer: 17th

Hockey: 1st

“Boston tops the list of the best sports cities this year because of its strong appreciation for all types of sports, numerous professional teams, and proximity to iconic stadiums and arenas,” the study noted.

Among those legendary venues are Fenway Park, TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, and Harvard Stadium.

Boston also hosts professional teams in every major league, including the NBA, MLB, MLS, and NFL.

The study added, “Boston ranks as the second-best city for basketball fans, in large part due to the monumental success of the Celtics and the presence and affordability of Division I college basketball.”

To view the full story, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group