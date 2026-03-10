Boston Public Schools graduation rate reaches all time high

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools are celebrating a milestone year, with the district reporting the highest graduation rate in its history.

A new report released by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows students in Boston Public Schools graduated at a record pace in 2025.

The district’s four-year cohort graduation rate rose to 81.3%, a 1.6 percentage point increase from last year, marking the strongest graduation outcome the district has recorded. Officials say about 400 more students graduated in the 2025 cohort compared with the class of 2024.

City leaders also say the dropout rate fell to the second-lowest level on record.

“I’m so proud to announce that Boston Public Schools achieved its highest graduation rate on record, with gains made across every demographic group,” said Michelle Wu, mayor of Boston. “This academic achievement is proof that investing in our students and families works—and it’s key to progress in making the nation’s first public school system the best in the country.”

Despite the improvement, Boston’s graduation rate still trails the state average of about 89%.

“These results reflect the dedication of our students, educators, and families, as well as the focused work happening across our schools to support student success,” said Mary Skipper, superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

The new graduation data also comes as the district works to prepare students for stricter academic expectations.

Last month, district data showed about one-third of current seniors were not on track to meet new graduation requirements under MassCore.

MassCore requires students to complete four years of English and math, along with multiple years of lab sciences, history, and a foreign language.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

