Boston Pride for the People announces date of 2025 Pride Parade and Festival

BOSTON — Boston Pride for the People announced on Monday the date for the 2025 Pride Parade and Festival.

The 2025 Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 14, accompanied by festivals on Boston Common and at City Hall Plaza.

“These past two years, I have had the pleasure of seeing a beautiful ocean of love, joy, and euphoria on the streets of Boston—all rooted in LGBTQ+ liberation. I expect this year to be just as moving,” said Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride For The People. “Our commitment to building a celebration reflective of the dynamic ways LGBTQ+ communities honor Pride remains strong.”

The parade will begin in Copley Square and make its way through the South End and Back Bay, culminating at Boston Common with a festival. A 21+ block party will take place in the afternoon on City Hall Plaza.

“Boston always leads as a beacon of love, resilience, and inclusion,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we come together for the 2025 Boston Pride for the People Parade and Celebration, we honor the vibrant diversity of our LGBTQ+ community. In the face of uncertainty, our city remains unwavering in its commitment to equality and justice for all. Pride is not just a celebration—it’s a powerful reminder that our strength lies in unity, and Boston will always be a place where everyone belongs.”

In 2024, it is estimated that one million people attended the Pride Parade and Festival, this is Boston Pride for the People’s second year as organizers. An estimated 15,000 people marched from Copley Square to Boston Common in the parade, with 316 contingent groups participating.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group