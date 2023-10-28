Boston police welcome police academy recruit class 63-23 into the force

BOSTON — Boston Police welcomed a new class of police academy recruits to the force on Friday.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, October 27, over 130 members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class 63-23 were officially sworn in as Boston Police Officers by Mayor Wu and Commissioner Cox during a graduation ceremony held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

The newly appointed officers stood proudly in front of their family, friends, and loved ones as they took their solemn oath to join the ranks of the oldest police department in the nation, Boston police said.

Recruit Class 63-23 is one of the most diverse recruit classes.

59 recruits speak one or more languages other than English with 16 total languages spoken.

The class also welcomes the Department’s first Somalian officer and first Moroccan Officer.

“We congratulate all the members of Recruit Class 63-23 moving forward as they continue our mission of community engagement and policing within our neighborhoods throughout the City of Boston,” Boston Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group