Boston police warn of traffic delays, road closures as President Biden visits New England

BOSTON — Be prepared for major traffic delays if you have to drive in and around Boston on Tuesday because President Joe Biden is visiting the city.

Road closures will occur near Logan International Airport, the Back Bay, and the Seaport District between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. as Biden attends fundraising events, according to the Boston Police Department.

“The BPD is advising motorists to expect street closures and traffic delays in those areas of the city,” police wrote in a post on X.

Biden will first make his way up to the Westwood Park YMCA in Nashua, New Hampshire, for an event where he’s slated to announce that more than 1 million PACT Act-related claims have now been granted, with more than 888,000 veterans and survivors across all 50 states and U.S. territories now receiving new service-connected disability benefits from the law he signed in 2022.

The PACT Act ensures vets who were exposed to toxic exposures like burn pits while serving receive lifesaving health care and disability benefits. Nearly 22,000 vets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have filed claims.

Biden will end his day in Boston and the timing of his appearances at two campaign receptions in the city will come during the height of the evening commute and when people start making their way over to the TD Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Pacers.

A pro-Palestinian group also posted online that they plan to hold a demonstration near South Station at 3:30 p.m., which could disrupt the afternoon commute.

The public is urged to consider public transportation or an adjustment to plans involving travel into Boston.

Biden is expected to depart Boston shortly after 8 p.m.

