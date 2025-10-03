Boston police warn residents regarding law enforcement imposter scam

BOSTON — Boston Police have issued a community alert regarding a law enforcement imposter scam reported in Dorchester.

On September 30, officers received a report of a scam involving a suspect falsely claiming to be a Boston Police Sergeant.

The victim was contacted by phone and instructed to send money through Zelle for a supposed court-related matter.

The Boston Police Department emphasizes that it will never request money or banking information over the phone.

Community members are advised to be cautious of unsolicited calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement or government officials.

To verify the legitimacy of such calls, individuals should contact the agency directly using official contact numbers.

Suspicious activities can be reported to the Boston Police Department or by calling 911 in emergencies.

Anonymous tips can be provided via phone, text, or online through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously, with assurances that the identities of those providing information will be protected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

