Boston police sergeant charged with assaulting intoxicated man after Saint Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON — A Boston police sergeant retired following a violent incident after Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Christopher Cunniff, a sergeant in the Boston Police Department’s domestic violence unit, allegedly assaulted an intoxicated man and left him in a driveway in South Boston around 11:00 p.m. the night of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News

Cunnif, 59, retired from the department after learning he was under investigation by the DA’s office and the BPD Anti-Corruption division, the DA’s office said.

Cunniff was formally indicted on June 25.

Cunniff is due to be arraigned on assault charges on July 10.

Cunniff’s law enforcement certification was suspended on June 27 by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

