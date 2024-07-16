Boston police seize 9 mopeds off streets downtown

BOSTON — Boston police have seized 9 mopeds off the streets.

Around 5:17 p.m. on July 15, officers were conducting a moped and motorcycle enforcement near the intersection of Franklin St. and Washington St, Downtown Boston.

Officers stopped all motorcycles and mopeds operating in the pedestrian zone of Washington St. where no vehicles are allowed to travel in.

According to police, officers issued multiple verbal warnings, Mass Uniform Citations, and a summons to one operator for various motor vehicle law infractions.

Officers seized nine mopeds in total.

Police are reminding everyone that vehicles are strictly prohibited in the Downtown Crossing pedestrian zone. This area is designated for pedestrian use only to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors, police said.

Earlier this month, police also seized 13 mopeds and arrested 3 people after neighbors in Back Bay complained that mopeds were piling up and blocking traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

