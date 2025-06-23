Boston Police seeking public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Herra Louis of Hyde Park was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Stanbro Street, police said Monday.

Herra was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt and blue jeans. She is known to frequent the area of Riley Road.

Herra Louis (Boston Police)

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5607.

Community members may also provide information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

