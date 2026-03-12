Boston Police seek public’s help to identify suspects in credit card fraud case

BOSTON — Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men in connection with an ongoing credit card fraud investigation in Mattapan, police said Thursday.

The victim in the case was defrauded of $19,000, police said in a statement.

Boston fraud suspects (Boston Police)

The victim told police the suspects are possibly in the Mattapan area.

Police are actively reviewing the case.

Boston fraud suspects (Boston Police)

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4712.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

