Boston Police seek public’s help to identify man involved in vandalism at Holocaust Memorial

BOSTON — Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in vandalism at the Holocaust Memorial.
The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of 90 Union St., the Holocaust Memorial, police said.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-4527.
Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
