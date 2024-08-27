Boston Police seek public’s help to identify man involved in vandalism at Holocaust Memorial

BOSTON — Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in vandalism at the Holocaust Memorial.

The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of 90 Union St., the Holocaust Memorial, police said.

Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalism suspect (Boston Police)

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-4527.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

