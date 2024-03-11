Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman from Dracut

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Dracut.

Ashley Drehle, 33, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Friday in the area of 725 Albany St., police said Monday.

Police described Drehle as a white female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair. Police said she suffers from mental health issues.

33-Year-Old Ashley Drehle Of Dracut (Boston Police)

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5619.

People can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group