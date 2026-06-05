Boston Police seek ID of person in connection with assault at restaurant bar

BOSTON — The Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a recent aggravated assault.

The alleged attack took place shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 26, at the Ninety-Nine Restaurant on Austin Street in Charlestown, according to police.

Police located two people at the restaurant’s bar suffering from cuts to their heads. Both had to be taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Witnesses told police that the victims were struck with a lock on the end of a lanyard, police say.

As a result of the investigation, the Boston Police put out a photo of the alleged suspect in this attack.

Boston Police Seek Aggravated Assault Suspect Police in Boston are looking to identify a person they say was involved in an aggravated assault.

Police ask anyone with any information to please give them a call at 617-343-4571. The public can also submit information anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “Tip” to 27463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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