Boston police seek help ID’ing man accused of swiping $30K worth of items from Newbury Street shop

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an upscale boutique in the city’s Back Bay section.

The Boston Police Department shared surveillance images of the suspected thief swiping $30,000 in handbags and other items from Valentino at 47 Newbury Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME.

An investigation is ongoing.

