Boston police searching for missing 23-year-old Dorchester woman

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old Dorchester woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Sreeja Koya was last seen leaving her home on November 2 in the area of Edison Green in Dorchester around 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Koya is described as an Indian woman who is between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Koya may be in the area of Carson Beach or Harbor Point.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District C-11 detectives at 617-343-4335.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website. Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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