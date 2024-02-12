BOSTON — Boston Police are turning to the public for help in identifying an individual wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred downtown Sunday.

Police say the suspect, described as a light-skinned male, was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in the area of 226 Washington Street around 1:30 p.m.

Boston police searching for individual wanted in connection to armed robbery downtown (Boston Police Department)

The suspect was wearing a black balaclava mask, a brown hoodie underneath a black jacket, light blue jeans, and brown shoes with white edging by the soles.

According to police, the suspect stated he had a firearm but no weapon was displayed.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4240.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

