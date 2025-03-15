Boston police release traffic advisory for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON — If you haven’t heard, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 16 starting at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will start at Broadway Station and proceeds up West Broadway and continues onto East Broadway, turns right onto P Street, then right onto East 4th Street, left onto K Street, right onto East 5th Street, left onto G Street, stays to the left of South Boston High School onto Thomas Park, left on to Telegraph Street, left onto Dorchester Street and concludes at Andrew Square.

People attending the parade are strongly encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. The MBTA will run rush hour service on the Red Line from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boston police are warning residents that towing is expected to begin at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Residents with a South Boston parking permit may park at the Marine Park Garage at 12 Drydock Ave for a reduced price. This will be offered from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Edgerley Family South Boston Club’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Road Race is the same day at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K race route starts at the South Boston Boys and Girls Club, proceeds West 6th Street to Dorchester Street, Dorchester Street to East Broadway, East Broadway all the way to the Farragut Statue across Farragut Road at Day Blvd where it turns around back onto East Broadway and continues across L Street to West Broadway, then turns left onto E Street and left back onto West 6th and finishes back at the SBBGC.

Parking restrictions will be in place for both events on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Dorchester Street to Damrell Street

Foundry Street, Both sides, from Greenbaum Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Second Street, Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street

A Street, Both sides, from Binford Street to West Second Street

Binford Street, Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street

West Fourth Street, Both sides, from B Street to Dorchester Avenue

West Broadway, Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

East Broadway, Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

P Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street

East Fourth Street, Both sides, from P Street to K Street

K Street, Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street

East Fifth Street, Both sides, from K Street to G Street

G Street, Both sides, from East Fifth Street to #96 G Street

Thomas Park, Both sides of southerly arm from G Street to Telegraph Street

Telegraph Street, Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street

Dorchester Street, Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue

East First Street, North side, opposite M Street Park, from driveway out of the MBTA Bus Layover to driveway entering into the MBTA Bus Layover, in front of the dog park between N Street and M Street.

Damrell Street, Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue

West Sixth Street , Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street

F Street, Southeast side (odd side – Boys & Girls Club side), West Sixth Street to Bowen Street

E Street at West Broadway Street on the West Third Street side

L Street at East Broadway on the East Third Street side.

Old Colony Avenue at Dorchester Street on the inbound side

For everything you need to know about the parade, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group