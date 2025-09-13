Boston Police officer who testified in Karen Read’s retrial resigns from the department

BOSTON — A Boston Police Officer who testified in Karen Read’s murder retrial has resigned from the department.

Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel was told by Boston Police that Officer Kelly Dever resigned from her position.

Dever, who was called to the stand by Read’s defense team, was working dispatch for the Canton Police Department when John O’Keefe was found dead.

While she testified, she said she “saw Brian Higgins and Chief Berkowitz together and alone with the SUV for a wildly long time“, but later called it a “distorted” memory

Following Read’s retrial, Read’s defense attorney, Alan Jackson, wrote a scathing letter, demanding that Dever’s be added to Boston’s “Brady List” for officers with credibility issues.

In Jackson’s letter, he wrote, “Either Officer Dever lied about having a false memory, or she actually suffers from a condition that subjects her to false memories.” He further emphasizes that Dever had “articulated her observations in considerable detail, including specifics about the monitors she was viewing at the dispatch desk.”

At this time, it is not clear whether Dever’s resignation is related to the Karen Read murder retrial or for other reasons.

