Boston police officer hospitalized after crash on American Legion Highway

A Boston police officer has been hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Thursday.
The officer was riding a motorucle on American Legion Highway when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital to be treated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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