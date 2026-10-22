Boston police officer hospitalized after crash on American Legion Highway

A Boston police officer has been hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Thursday.

The officer was riding a motorucle on American Legion Highway when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital to be treated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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