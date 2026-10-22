Former MBTA track inspector pleads guilty to falsifying Red Line reports, overtime fraud

A former MBTA employee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracies to falsify track inspection reports and collect fraudulent overtime payments.

Andy Vicente, 37, of Bridgewater, pleaded guilty to conspiring to falsify Red Line track inspection reports as well as committing overtime fraud.

Vicente and several other MBTA employees were arrested and charged in May 2025.

The government filed a superseding indictment for him on Sept. 8, 2026.

According to authorities, Vicente was a former MBTA track inspector whose duties included track inspections for the Red Line.

In order to complete the inspections, track inspectors used MBTA-issued cellular phones with an application called MaxTrax to record information regarding their track inspections, including whether the inspection was completed.

The application then generated a report with details about the inspection.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 16, 2024, Vicente and his alleged co-conspirators allegedly either falsified track inspection reports or aided and abetted the submission of falsified inspection reports.

Court records stated Vicente and his alleged co-conspirators did this by not completing the inspections and creating falsified inspection reports with information found online. They were also accused of extending the duration of the “inspections” on the MaxTrax applications so that senior MBTA executives would not be suspicious.

Records also stated that during the times when some of Vicente’s inspections were reported, he was actually in Cabot Yard, an MBTA breakroom for Red Line inspection employees.

Authorities said Cabot Yard also had a large garage which Vicente and his alleged co-conspirators operated as an automobile repair shop to work on non-MBTA vehicles during work hours.

Vicente purchased the non-MBTA vehicles from auto insurance auctions and sold them primarily to his alleged co-conspirator.

Video surveillance captured on Sept. 19, 2024, shows Vicente when he was supposedly performing a track inspection, but was actually sitting inside Cabot Garage holding his cellphones.

From Jan. 1, 2024, to Oct. 16, 2024, Vicente and his alleged co-conspirators also submitted false overtime sheets for hours that they did not work.

Instead of working their overtime shifts, Vicente and the co-conspirators did not show up, showed up hours late, or slept in their vehicles.

Vicente’s alleged co-conspirator is accused of paying him for the non-MBTA vehicles and for working on the vehicles with MBTA funds through the overtime system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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