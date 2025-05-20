Boston police looking to identify individual in connection with armed robbery in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify an individual in connection with an armed robbery in Roxbury on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. in the area of 236 Quincy Street (Quincy Variety Store).

Police say the individual took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register drawer.

The individual was then seen walking across Quincy Street on Magnolia Street towards Kineo Street. They are described as wearing a gray New England Patriots hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and a face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

