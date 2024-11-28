Boston police locate missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON — UPDATE: Boston police have located 14-year-old Arrihanna Limas.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Boston Police Department are seeking the publics help in searching for 14-year-old Arrihanna Limas.

Limas was last seen on Tuesday, November 26, leaving for school at 20 Warren Street in Brighton. Limas was reportedly last in contact with her mother at 11:00pm that evening.

At the time, Limas was staying with an unknown friend who possibly lives in the area of Bird Street in Dorchester. Limas was last seen wearing a black and white sweater with blue jeans.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding Limas whereabouts, Boston police are asking you to call 911 or Detectives at 617-343-5619. For those who wish to report anonymously, call CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group