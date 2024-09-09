Boston Police investigating string of weekend thefts on Newbury Street

Boston Police are investigating at least eight larcenies that happened on Newbury Street throughout the day on Saturday.

The stores that were hit along the eight-block shopping stretch include Alo and Zara.

It’s unclear if any of the bold thefts are connected, and as of Sunday night, there were no reports of any arrests.

Boston City councilor Ed Flynn says rampant thefts are not only hurting businesses but also customers.

“When this happens, small business owners need to increase the price of goods because they also need to make a profit, and so it’s hurting everybody,” said Councilor Flynn.

Flynn is calling for an increased police presence on Newbury Street and other commercial districts of Boston that are dealing with rampant thefts.

He would also like to see stricter prosecution of shoplifters, especially repeat offenders.

“I think there’s a message out there that if you steal anything under $1500 that it’s really not prosecuted,” he said. “I think the message should be that Boston is no longer going to tolerate people robbing and stealing from stores.”

Many of the stores on Newbury Street have their own security and loss prevention teams with reports of stealing showing no sign of slowing down.

