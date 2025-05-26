Boston police investigating shots fired, bullets found in Charlestown

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after shots were fired and bullets were found in Charlestown, Boston police say.

On Sunday, around 8:03 PM, Boston police responded to the area of 153 Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple spent bullet casings on the ground and numerous vehicles in the area sustaining damage from shots.

Officers say that no victims were located and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group