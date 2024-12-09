Boston police investigating incident that led to a car in the water

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred off Terminal Street in Charlestown.

On Sunday, around 7:33 P.M. police were dispatched to the are of Medford Street and Polk Street in Charlestown for reports of a person running around on the train tracks.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, however, while on the scene, police noticed that there was a car in the water close by.

Boston Fire Department’s dive team was called in to investigate. Upon the discovery of the car, the dive team found nobody in the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported, and Boston police have cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group