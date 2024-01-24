Boston police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Mass Ave outside Boston Medical Center

Boston police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on Mass Ave outside Boston Medical Center.

Officers have police tape up and the road is blocked off from Mass and Cass to Albany Street.

Video shows multiple Boston police cars lining up outside the hospital and also shows a plow and salt truck inside the investigation area.

Boston EMS says they responded to the scene around 3:20 a.m. and have not transported anyone.

At this time, you can not drive down Mass Ave from the Mass Ave Connector and traffic is being rerouted.

NOW: @bostonpolice have blocked off Mass Ave between Cass and Albany Street for a police investigation. This is just outside of Boston Medical Center. The latest details on @boston25. pic.twitter.com/o85NIyJray — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group