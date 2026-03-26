Boston police investigating after person shot in Allston

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in Allston.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 222 Brighton Avenue on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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