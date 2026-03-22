Boston police investigate stabbing with life-threatening injuries in the Seaport

BOSTON — Boston police said one person was stabbed and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning in the Seaport.

According to authorities, at about 2:44 a.m., police responded to the area of 72 Seaport Boulevard for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Boston police said there are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group