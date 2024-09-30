Boston police identify young man killed in weekend shooting

BOSTON — Authorities on Monday released the name of a young man who was shot to death in Boston over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 849 Cummins Highway in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood just after 1 a.m. on Sunday found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, Mitchell Felix Duru, of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or shared via text by sending the “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

